Suspected criminal offenses District Court arrests two men on suspicion of cell death in Vantaa for probable reasons – three other suspects released

Eastern Uusimaa The district court arrested two men on Friday on suspicion of murder for probable reasons in Vantaa Prison.

Police said they previously suspected the act of five men who were in the same travel cell with the victim at the time of the homicide. The men were arrested last weekend on suspicion.

According to the district court, three other suspects have been acquitted by the investigating director on suspicion of murder.

Another of the suspects now imprisoned has been convicted by the Helsinki District Court last year of attempting to kill his father.

Arrests concerning the case of a prisoner found dead in Vantaa Prison last week.

According to HS data, the prisoner who died in Vantaa was a 21-year-old man who had been transferred to another prison in Vantaa due to district court proceedings.

The youngest of the five men suspected of the act is 19 years old. Other suspects have been born in the 1980s and 1990s.

All five men were arrested last weekend in the Western Uusimaa District Court on suspicion of murder. Police later turned the criminal investigation they were investigating into a murder into murder.

The time of the act is Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The suspects and the victim of a homicide had been in a travel cell at Vantaa Prison.