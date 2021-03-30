Suspected criminal offenses Crime using virtual currencies is on the rise, especially scams and money laundering employ police

Virtual currency brokers made 9,000 reports of suspicious transactions last year.

Virtual currencies the number of money laundering, fraud and drug offenses has been significantly increased, reports the Central Criminal Police.

According to the Central Criminal Police, more and more virtual currencies were used in traditional computer fraud, such as customer service scams. Scams in investing in virtual currencies also continued on a large scale.

According to the Central Criminal Police Money Laundering Investigation Center, investment fraud often has international organized bodies behind the crimes.

All In total, the Central Criminal Police Money Laundering Investigation Center received 62,041 reports of suspicious transactions in 2020. One reason for this is that banks have made more and more announcements.

Last year, domestic credit institutions and branches of foreign credit and financial institutions submitted a total of almost 13,000 notifications to the Clearing House. In 2019, the number was 10,000.

Virtual currency brokers became required to report in December 2019 and made 9,000 reports last year.

Specially fraud on or use of computer networks was clearly evident in the activities of the Central Criminal Police Money Laundering Investigation Center last year.

A report by the Central Criminal Police last autumn found that the most common forms of fraud were CEO fraud, investment fraud and “love fraud”. The proportion of outrageous acts was especially high in love deceptions.

“The increase in fraud is still a distinct phenomenon in the clearinghouse’s data. The criminal proceeds of fraud are very often transferred abroad, either directly or after money laundering in Finland, ”says the head of the Central Criminal Police Money Laundering Investigation Center. Jaakko Christensen in the bulletin.