Suspected criminal offenses Court acquits Kankaanpää suspects of terrorist crimes from prison – Professor considers published arguments enigmatic

The district court decided to release four suspects in terrorist crimes from pre-trial detention. The fifth detainee had been released earlier.

Satakunnan the district court has released four suspects from the Kankaanpää terrorist offenses from pre-trial detention. The Fifth Suspect was also imprisoned at the beginning, but was released earlier.

The men had been remanded in custody since early December.

The district court says in a public statement that since the suspects had been imprisoned for the same matter as early as 2020, they cannot be re-arrested or detained under the Coercive Measures Act unless the police have new reasons to do so. That is not the case.

According to the law, there is no danger of the suspects getting messed up with the investigation. However, the district court suggests that police still suspect men despite being acquitted of terrorist offenses.

Criminal justice professor Kimmo Nuotio The University of Helsinki considers the public report of the Satakunta District Court to be somewhat enigmatic, which makes it difficult to draw very complete conclusions about it.

The district court has, for some reason, relied on the section of the Coercive Measures Act, which states that the same matter may not be arrested twice without new evidence. Already in 2020, the men were caught and imprisoned for very much the same acts, albeit without titles for crimes committed for terrorist purposes.

According to the campfire, the report suggests speculation as to whether the police do not have proper evidence specifically of a terrorist intent that has apparently justified a new detention in the past. However, the district court arrested the men as early as this fall, and the lack of evidence was not an obstacle for the district court at the time.

Nor does the district court say in the explanatory memorandum to the release decision released on Wednesday that there are no longer any probable reasons to suspect terrorist offenses.

Of justice in other words, the reference to the Coercive Measures Act leaves it unclear whether this is a matter of police evidence or whether, according to the latest interpretation of the district court, men should not have been initially detained and later imprisoned on suspicion of almost the same acts under different headings.