Suspected criminal offenses Committee on Constitutional Affairs consults former Chancellor of Justice Jaakko Jonkka on Foreign Minister Haavisto’s criminal suspicions

According to Chairman Johanna Ojala-Niemelä, the opinion of the Constitutional Committee should be completed during October.

Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs to hear former Chancellor of Justice, Doctor of Laws on Tuesday 6 October Jaakko Jonkkaa foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) criminal suspicions.

“When we were wondering if the committee still wanted clarification on something, it was spun around with different experts. Which then came up as one, ”says the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd).

According to him, Jonkka assesses the matter as a whole.

“There is not a single issue, but a bundle of documents has gone to him and he will take a stand on it as a whole.”

According to Ojala-Niemelä, the case is progressing on schedule, and the committee’s report should be completed during October.

The Constitutional Committee has not previously consulted Foreign Minister Haavisto’s Doctor Jonkka. The subject of his dissertation was the threshold of prosecution.

Central Criminal Police doubts Haavisto misconduct and breach of the duty to cooperate.

The suspected crime took place last autumn, when Minister Haavisto decided to transfer the Consul General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Pasi Tuomisen other tasks due to disagreements.

At the heart of the suspicion is that how to help Finns al-Hol refugee camp in Syria should have operated. Later, Haavisto apologized to Tuominen and offered him the opportunity to continue in his position.

According to the presumption of innocence, a suspect or accused person must be presumed innocent until proven guilty according to law. In the preliminary investigation, Foreign Minister Haavisto has denied having committed a crime.

Parliament may decide to prosecute a member of the Council of State, ie the Minister, if he or she has intentionally or through gross negligence materially violated his or her duties under the Minister’s duties or otherwise acted in a manifestly unlawful manner in the performance of his or her official duties.

Prosecution requires that a majority of the votes cast in Parliament support it.

Parliament will decide on the indictment after the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has issued a report on the matter. In other words, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs assesses what would possibly be a crime for which Minister Haavisto should be prosecuted.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs has so far consulted Minister Haavisto in assessing the legality of his duties with nine jurists. Of the constitutional scholars, it has heard from Professor Emeritus Mikael Hiden, professors Brother-Pekka from Vilja and professors Tuomas Ojasta.

Among the researchers of administrative law, the committee has consulted professors emeritus Kaarlo Tuoria, Olli Mäenpää and Heikki Kullaa.

Among the researchers of criminal law in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs have been professors Kimmo Nuotio, professors Sakari Melander and Professor Emeritus Pekka Viljanen.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs asked in February the public prosecutor to find out whether Foreign Minister Haavisto may have committed a misdemeanor in the official arrangements of the consular chief. The Attorney General ordered the Central Criminal Police to conduct a preliminary investigation into the matter.