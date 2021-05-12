Suspected criminal offenses Breaking wave in Helsinki: According to the police, a night trip of one person in the background

According to statistics, there were more than twice the number of suspected thefts and aggravated thefts against commercial premises in Helsinki at the beginning of the year.

In Helsinki there has been a clear spike in burglary of business premises in the spring.

According to police statistics, the number of suspected thefts and aggravated thefts was more than double in the first half of the year compared to last year.

However, there is an explanation for the breaking wave. Helsinki police have investigated a series of burglaries in which one person is suspected of breaking into a total of 10 business premises in one night.

Criminal Commissioner Jouni Jokinen according to the police, the police moved on foot in the Taka-Töölö area and broke into shops along the way.

“The approach was the same in everyone. The glass of the window or doors was broken, I went inside and took something small with me. ”

The suspect took cash, phones and computers at the cash register. No particularly valuable objects were seized by the suspect from the movements.

According to Jokinen, the act did not involve any special planning.

“Confused human activity.”

The suspect was caught in one act and through it the police investigated the other crimes in the case. The preliminary investigation of the case has ended and it has been transferred to the prosecutor for prosecution.