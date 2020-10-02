Suspected criminal offenses Both young people suspected of being stabbed in Tampere have been imprisoned, another shot a Snapchat video of the case, according to police.

Two young minors are suspected of involvement in a manslaughter attempt in Tampere’s Kauppi. According to police, the suspect’s victim was randomly selected.

Pirkanmaa On Friday, the district court ordered the imprisonment of a young man born in 2004 who is suspected of attempted murder in Tampere’s Kauppi on Tuesday. He was arrested for probable reasons on suspicion of the act.

Two young minors are suspected of involvement in a homicide attempt. The case of the video shot in the Snapchat application shows when someone walks on a dirt road with a knife in his hand. Most likely, the videographer speaks in the background of the videotape and says he has just tried to rob “someone’s five people”.

“Then I stabbed someone four or five times and not here, the assassination attempt and the outrageous robbery attempts to go to jail for this,” my male voice says to HS, seeing the video for about 20 seconds.

According to police, the video has been authenticated and photographed by another suspect.

The police according to the video was shot by a minor who was sentenced by the Pirkanmaa District Court on Wednesday for probable reasons on suspicion of attempted murder. The court also ordered the suspect to a state of mind investigation. The criminal title means that the police suspect the act was deliberate.

Inland Finland police said in a press release on Friday that the suspects were randomly selected. However, the suspects had targeted the men. The suspected act has been pre-planned.

The pre-trial investigation will now focus on investigating the movements and activities of the suspects before and after the act.

Police have recorded a criminal report for one suspected robbery attempt. It is suspected to have taken place in Kauppi as an attempt to assassinate the company.

The police according to both suspects have been cooperative and contributed to the course of events. The reports are largely consistent with each other and in line with the other police report. The injuries were caused by a blade gun.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys were arrested for the incident on Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. The victim of the violence is a man and was taken to hospital. The suspects and the victim are not already familiar to each other.

The deadline for prosecution is April 12, a police release says.