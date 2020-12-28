Suspected criminal offenses Attempts were made to shoot the policeman on Sunday night in Itäkeskus – Shots hit the window of the metro canopy

Two shots hit a subway canopy window, police say.

The steward an attempt was made to shoot at Tallinnanaukio in Helsinki’s Itäkeskus on Sunday, the Helsinki Police Department says in a press release.

The steward had intervened in the activities of two people on Tallinnanaukio at half past eleven in the evening. Police say the situation turned into “wrestling” with another person. That person tried to shoot the steward. However, two shots hit the window of the subway canopy.

“The suspect was apprehended on the spot and the police are investigating the case as an assassination attempt,” Director of Investigation Petri Rainiala says in a press release.