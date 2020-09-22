Suspected criminal offenses Attempted murder jailed local politician denies allegations of imminent and frightening behavior: “I have borne myself as a Finnish man belongs”

Teemu Torssonen, a former member of Basic Finns who was suspected of the most probable attempt at murder, wrote to HS his own view of his operations in Central Finland.

Basic Finns Chief Electoral Officer and Parliamentary Assistant of the Central Finland District Pekka Katajan two men are suspected of attempted murder for probable reasons. One of the prisoners is a politician from Jyväskylä Teemu Torssonen.

Torssonen is a former member of the Basic Finnish Party. HS said last week that the reasons for dismissal from the party included behavior that was considered threatening and intimidating. Many basic Finnish sources described Torsso as power-hungry.

At the time of the publication, Torssonen did not want to comment on the story. On Monday, however, he sent a letter to HS, through his lawyer, in which he commented on the allegations made therein.

HS publishes excerpts from text originally written in two strips of copy paper.

Basic Finnish sources told in an HS case that Torsson ‘s behavior seemed threatening and frightening.

Torssonen writes that his operations and behavior were “definitely to be developed”. However, he considers the image of himself to be wrong.

“Have I walked in front of someone and looked this person in the eye asking why in hell do you spread lies and grind full of rubbish behind people’s backs? Yes, and it is unfortunate if someone has experienced my outspoken, stubborn and brisk actions as scary or threatening”, Torssonen writes.

“Maybe the fact that I have carried myself as a Finnish man is, is brought to a precarious feeling.”

Torssonen admits that he called the members of the Central Finland District Board of Central Finland to find out. However, he denies having played at night or an unusual amount, as the story said.

Sources In his opinion, Torsson’s behavior began to change in 2018. At that time, the Central Finland district did not accept Torsson’s parliamentary election candidacy. In the opinion of some, the change was already visible in 2017, when Torssonen made it through the municipal elections to the Jyväskylä Council.

“It’s also good to note that some thought I became ‘scary,’ ‘threatening,’ and ‘power-hungry’ just as I began to speak out for an open and otherwise better operating culture and against insulting insiders, and when I began to gain support and influence.”

According to basic Finnish sources, at least a few women would have left politics altogether because of Torsson. In Torsson’s opinion, the argument is not true.

He claims that the members of the Jyväskylä Basic Finns Association were always his support. The local department refused to dismiss Torsso, even though he had already been expelled from the party.

Basic Finns Disputes in central Finland progressed so that eventually the district separated the entire local department.

The new local association in Jyväskylä is now called the Jyväskylä Region Perussuomalaiset ry, and Torsson’s former association Perusjyväskyläläiset ry. The latter is no longer affiliated with the party.

Torssonen is still a member of the Jyväskylä City Council and Board. The entire Jyväskylä City Government intends to resign due to a criminal suspicion, as Torssonen himself has not agreed to resign.

Town council decided at Monday’s meeting unanimously appoint an ad hoc committee to prepare for the dismissal of the city government.