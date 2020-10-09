Suspected criminal offenses Another of the men suspected of attempting to assassinate basic Finnish election chief Pekka Kataja has been released

Juniper fell victim to a suspected murder attempt at his home in Jämsänkoski in July.

Basic Finns Electoral Officer of Central Finland Pekka Katajan one of the men imprisoned for attempted murder has been released. The District Court of Central Finland confirms that the police have reported Tero Ala-Tuuhonen release.

Another city councilor imprisoned for murder Teemu Torssonen, remains imprisoned.

He told me about it first Contemporary Finnish online magazine.