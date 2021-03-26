Suspected criminal offenses An injured person was found in Toppelund, Espoo

Police will find out if the case is related to the crime.

Espoo An injured man was found in Toppelund on Friday night, police inform.

Police in Western Uusimaa told Twitter shortly before eight o’clock that the police have an ongoing task in the area. Police later said they left the scene.

According to a Twitter update, the circumstances of the event were clarified on Friday. Police are still investigating whether the case is suspected of a crime.

Police will inform more about the matter no earlier than Saturday.