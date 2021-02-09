Suspected criminal offenses An employee of the restaurant was threatened with a gun in Korso, Vantaa

According to police, the case is suspected to be related to the old resentment that the suspect had received a gate ban on the restaurant in question last autumn.

The restaurant the employee was threatened with a gun at Korso in Vantaa on Friday night, February 5th.

According to a press release from the Eastern Uusimaa police, the police patrol received information about the alarm at eight o’clock in the evening.

An employee of the restaurant told the patrol who had arrived that a man he had already known had shown him a gun-like object and threatened to kill him. The incident was verifiable from the restaurant’s surveillance record, according to police.

“By the time the patrol arrived at the scene, the suspect had already left the restaurant, but was reached a little later from his home address,” says the case’s director of investigation, the crime commissioner. Timo Luoto.

Work the suspect was arrested and taken to the Vantaa Police Prison. The case is being investigated as an illegal threat and persecution.

Police also suspected the man of a firearms offense in the past, but the instrument found in the home search was revealed to be a bullet weapon.

The incident is suspected to be related to the old resentment that the suspect had received a gate ban on the restaurant in question last autumn, the release says.