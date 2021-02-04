Suspected criminal offenses An 18-year-old woman dies at Salo Hospital: suspect goes to trial for murder

A young woman died at Salo Hospital on May Day 2017. The act is suspected of murder, but police have not found out the suspect’s motive.

4.2. 14:19

Salon hospital death will be transferred to prosecution, the police in southwestern Finland say in a press release. This is an 18-year-old woman suspected of committing a homicide at Salo Hospital on May Day 2017.

The suspicion of a crime shifts to prosecution as murder. The act is suspected of a nurse who was on duty at the time of the incident. The nurse denies having committed the crime.

Nurse has been imprisoned during the pre – trial investigation and has been under an enhanced travel ban since December.

The female patient died of the consequences of the drug propofol. Propofol was not a drug prescribed to a woman.

The motive for the act did not become clear to the police during the preliminary investigation.

Police had time to investigate the extraordinary homicide for years before the information came to light.

Read more: A young female patient is suspected of being murdered with an anesthetic at Salo Hospital – the work is suspected by medical staff

Police recorded a criminal report on the suspected homicide in 2018. However, information about the investigation did not become public until last year.

The preliminary investigation began on the basis of a forensic opinion in 2018, and since last June it has been intensified, including through interrogations and coercive measures by the police.