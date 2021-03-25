Suspected criminal offenses Afghan man suspected of smuggling 12 people to Finland and Germany – previously convicted of similar acts in Germany and Austria

The Western Finland Coast Guard has completed its investigation and will proceed to prosecution.

International It is suspected that a criminal organization smuggled 12 Afghan citizens into Finland or via Finland to Germany between May and December 2019. The Turku Crime Prevention Unit of the Western Finland Coast Guard has completed an investigation into the matter. Thirty Afghan men are suspected of outrageously organizing illegal entry.

“There are a couple more in the organization, but their identities are not clear,” says the investigating director, Lieutenant Tommi Lehtonen To STT.

According to the investigation, the suspect was transporting people flying six different times. The route ran from Athens to Lappeenranta and at some points from Helsinki-Vantaa to Berlin. Thus, some of the smuggled people remained in Finland and some continued to Germany. The matter began to be clarified on the basis of the issues raised in the asylum interviews, Lehtonen says.

Investigation each smuggler paid the suspect about € 3,000 for false documents and plane tickets. According to Lehtonen, the price could vary depending on whether it was a child or an adult.

The suspect has been interrogated in Austria, where he was serving a prison sentence for previous human trafficking. He has also been convicted in Germany of a similar act. According to Lehtonen, the cases may be partly related to the present case.

“Information has been exchanged with Austria and Germany, and more material has been obtained for our investigation, but there may be various imports, for example, which have come directly from Greece to Germany or Austria.”