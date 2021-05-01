Suspected criminal offenses A young man was found dead on the street in Kuopio, the case is being investigated as a homicide

Police said a man in his 20s possibly died as a victim of a homicide. Police have arrested two people in connection with the case.

About A 20-year-old man was found dead on a street in Kuopio on the morning of May Day, the Eastern Finland Police Department reported on Saturday.

Shortly after half past three, the emergency center received a report of a man lying motionless in a parking area along Kulmakatu. An ambulance patrol alerted to the scene found him dead.

According to police, the case is being investigated as a possible homicide, as a closer examination revealed signs of external violence in the man.

To investigate the case, police have arrested two people.

Police are asking for possible public observations about the movements of the man found dead or other relevant matters in the vicinity of Kulmakatu 8 on the night between Friday and Saturday between 02.00 and 03.00. When found dead, the man was wearing light blue jeans with a brown belt, white Adidas sneakers and a black t-shirt.

Police are also interested in who or who has been with or near the man during that period.

All observations and information related to the case can be reported to the Eastern Finland Police tip number 0295415232 or by e-mail [email protected]