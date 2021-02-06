Suspected criminal offenses A well-known Finnish winegrower is suspected of a serious alcohol crime

Suspected criminal offenses concern the sale of wine from abroad to Finland.

Well known a Finnish winegrower and wine entrepreneur Juha Berglundia suspected of a felony.

According to HS, the suspicion of a crime concerns the sale of wine to Finland by the French winery Carsin, owned by Berglund and his family. The investigation has also focused on the sale of wine to Finland in the Estonian online store, which is majority-owned by Berglund.

The criminal suspicions date back to the last few years.

Berglundit have been selling wine from France’s Carsin farm to Alko and to Finnish companies and individuals for 25 years.

Wine entrepreneur Juha Berglund has also published several wine books and guides. Berglund founded the Decanter winery in 1987 and Viinileht in 1989.

Juha Berglund refuses to comment on the suspicion of a crime.

Her daughter Nea Berglund however, confirms that Juha Berglund’s activities are the subject of a criminal investigation against HS.

The daughter says the pre-trial investigation authority has imposed a ban on her father from expressing suspicions of crime.

“I know he’s been called for questioning. In addition, I know that there have been domestic searches and that the offense is a felony, ”says Nea Berglund.

HS has also received confirmation of the criminal title from another source.

Nea Berglund is the managing director of the company that runs Berglund’s French Carsin winery. He has not been questioned during the pre-trial investigation on suspicion of a crime.

According to Nea Berglund, the family has followed the instructions of the authorities when selling alcohol.

Customs is currently researching the operations of several other companies that sell alcohol to Finns via the Internet. HS said in November that more than a dozen companies are under investigation.

Valvira made inquiries about the companies last autumn.

In its requests for inquiries, it wants the court to determine whether foreign companies can sell alcohol to Finns so that the companies are also involved in transport, import and delivery of the product to the buyer in Finland.

According to the authorities and industry, the relevant legislation is unclear.

“We feel we have become an intermediary between the authorities in a situation where political decision-makers have not found a consensus. It is incomprehensible that an individual entrepreneur is subject to a preliminary investigation in order to obtain a preliminary ruling, ”says Nea Berglund.

Customs refuses to comment on an individual criminal investigation during a preliminary investigation.

Director of Customs Control Hannu Sinkkonen At a general level, Valvira says that preliminary inquiries have been launched into Valvira ‘s requests for investigations and are still pending.

Finland is being blamed on the European Union for restricting distance selling of alcohol. The EU Commission has previously stated that Finland’s ban on the distance sale of alcohol violates the principle of free movement of goods.

The Commission has now announced that it will launch a so-called EU Pilot procedure, in which it will ask Finland to clarify whether the country is in breach of EU law.

The pilot procedure will determine whether Finland hinders the free movement of goods by prohibiting the distance sale of alcoholic beverages from other member states.