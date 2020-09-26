Suspected criminal offenses A taxi driver who escaped the police had to drive on a constable in Helsinki’s Separator – the police picked up a gun in a situation of arrest

The incident revolves around social media video where a police car stops on a guardrail and police approach a taxi with a gun in his hand.

Police patrol The fleeing taxi driver was close to driving over a police constable early Saturday on Helsinki’s Erottajankatu. Police arrested the driver, who is suspected of violently resisting the official and endangering traffic safety.

The arrested driver drove the car of a taxi driver via Helsinki.

“The driver was banned from driving. Sorry, a really annoying case, ”says the CEO of Taksi Helsinki Jari Kantonen. This means that, at least for the time being, Taksi Helsinki does not provide rides for that driver.

About the case circling social media video where a police car stops on a guardrail and police approach a gun holding a taxi. Soon the driver gets out of the car and leaves for the police. Police confirm in a statement that the video was filmed during the arrest situation.

The video has been downloaded at least To the Tiktok application, and also told about it Evening paper. Police are “aware of the video,” according to the press release, but did not comment on its content or events to HS anyway.

Police was carried out after midnight Erottajankatu transport task, in connection with which one driver left the vehicle in the patrol flee. When he left, he had to run over another constable, police say.

“In the situation of arrest, the police prepared for the use of force, but the situation went calmly,” the Helsinki Police Department’s press release states.

The driver was still under arrest on Saturday afternoon.