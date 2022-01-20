Thursday, January 20, 2022
Suspected criminal offenses A “significant” drug theft was revealed at the Husin Women’s Clinic

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2022
A suspect who reportedly acted alone has been apprehended and police have launched a criminal investigation into the case.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) says it has uncovered extensive drug theft at the Women’s Clinic.

The perpetrator alone was reportedly caught and police have launched a criminal investigation into the case, Hus said in a statement on Thursday.

Hus says he caught the thief through his own actions and caught the perpetrator “on the spot” on January 18th. The suspect has worked at Hus for several years.

From the women’s clinic the stolen drugs were intended for pain relief in patients and are classified as narcotic. According to Hus, the amount of drugs stolen is considerable.

“In addition to the police investigation, Hus is also investigating practices related to the distribution and use of drugs to prevent a recurrence of similar drug theft,” the release said.

