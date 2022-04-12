Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Suspected criminal offenses A secondary school student stabbed another student at a school in Rovaniemi

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
Police immediately arrested the minor suspect on the school premises. There was no danger to other people from the situation.

In Rovaniemi A stabbing took place at the Rantavitika school on Tuesday, police say.

A high school student stabbed another student in the canteen during a lunch break. Police immediately captured the minor suspect on the school premises and the situation posed no danger to other people.

The victim was given first aid and transported to Lapland Central Hospital. The Lapland Police Department is continuing its investigation.

HS has not reached out to school representatives to report on the situation.

Rovaniemi Education Services Business Area Director Antti Lassila says that what happened has been discussed with the students. Pupils’ parents have also been informed. Lassila does not comment on the events themselves. He says the responsibility for awareness lies with the police.

The school at Rantavitika has 420 students.

