Suspected criminal offenses A second preliminary investigation has already been launched into the continuation of the activities of the banned neo-Nazi organization

The investigation concerns a demonstration in Tampere. Police suspect that this was actually the operation of the Nordic resistance movement.

Police once again doubts that the activities of the Nordic resistance movement, the neo-Nazi organization to be wound up, have resumed illegal activities.

A new criminal investigation is underway at the Inland Finland Police Department. The criminal offense is the practice of illegal association activities.

The Central Criminal Police has conducted one similar preliminary investigation in the past. Previous criminal suspicions are currently under investigation.

New the suspicion of a crime concerns a demonstration at Tampere Central Square. It was already held on October 4 last year, but the public has not been informed about the opening of the preliminary investigation.

“It was a peaceful expression with flags and banners. However, the flags and banners were such as to indicate the continued operation of the banned organization, ”says the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Antti Uusipaikka.

According to him, the coloring of the flags resembled the colors of the Nordic resistance movement. In addition, the banner texts pointed in the same direction, according to police.

The case is also being investigated as a rally violation because the protest was not announced in advance to the police.

Police does not tell us the exact number of people suspected of the crime, but according to Antti Uusipaika, there are several of them.

The suspects have not yet been questioned.

“It is a question of delimitation of what kind of activity is considered to be an illegal association activity. The case will proceed later for the prosecutor’s assessment, ”says Uusipaikka.

Supreme the court ordered the liquidation of the Nordic resistance movement last September. The Tampere demonstration took place two weeks after that.

Already in the past, the Supreme Court had issued a temporary ban on the organization until the matter was finally settled in court.

At the end of January, HS reported that the visible activities of the neo-Nazis had waned in Finland with the closure of the Nordic resistance movement and possibly also the coronavirus pandemic.

Central Criminal Police last April, a preliminary investigation into the continuation of the Nordic Resistance during a temporary ban was completed.

According to the preliminary investigation at the time, there was reason to suspect that the Nordic resistance movement was being continued in the name of the Towards Freedom movement.

The preliminary investigation concerned public events held in the name of the Towards Freedom movement across Finland between March 2019 and January 2020.

Also in the previous investigation, the criminal offense was engaging in illegal association activities. There are nine people suspected of a crime.