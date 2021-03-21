Suspected criminal offenses A police car chased over two hundred people on the Lahti motorway

Police chased an escaped motorist at a maximum speed of 220 kilometers per hour on the Lahti motorway on Saturday. Police chased south after Hollola on Saturday morning.

Police patrols were monitoring traffic on the highway in Hollola as a car passed a point with a speed limit of one hundred at a speed of 147 kilometers per hour.

The patrol set off to chase the car, but missed the fugitive’s position despite a speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour.

According to police, the road was very slippery during the chase.

Second the police patrol was stopped by a chased motorist south of Mäntsälä. The car was driven by its owner, but according to the police, it turned out that there had been another person at the wheel until Mäntsälä, a man in his twenties. This admitted he had driven the car at high speed earlier in Hollola.

Twenty are suspected of a serious threat to road safety.