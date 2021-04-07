Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Suspected criminal offenses A motorist collided with a pedestrian and fled in Pirkanmaa – police suspect aggravated drunk driving

April 7, 2021
A pedestrian seriously injured in the collision was taken to hospital.

Motorist collided with a pedestrian on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Mänttä-Vilppula in Pirkanmaa, says the Inland Finland police.

After the collision, the motorist continued his journey. A pedestrian seriously injured in the collision was taken to hospital.

Piston A pedestrian walking on a wilderness road crashed through the hood and windshield of a vehicle over a car and was left lying on the ground, police said. Another of the pedestrians had time to dodge the car coming from behind by jumping to the side of the road.

Police have arrested one person and found out his role in the incidents. The detainee is suspected of, among other things, aggravated drunk driving, aggravated endangerment of traffic safety and aggravated injury.

