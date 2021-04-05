Suspected criminal offenses A minor is suspected of injuring another minor with a steel weapon in a shopping center in Tikkurila

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A minor the young man is suspected of injuring another minor with a steel weapon in the Tikkur shopping center in Vantaa, police inform. The incident took place on Monday at around 1 pm. The victim of the violence had to be taken to a hospital for further treatment. Prior to this, the police had given him first aid.

According to the release, there is one suspected factor. Police reached the suspect in the vicinity shortly after the report. Police have also found the suspect in the vicinity.

According to the press release, the case has external witnesses.

According to the press release, the police will not provide any further information. Police justify their meager line of information on the grounds that the victim and suspect are young.