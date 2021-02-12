Suspected criminal offenses A middle-aged man is suspected of attacking Juha Sipilä, police complete investigation

The former Prime Minister was visited at the beginning of January near the Parliament House. The suspect did not report to the police himself, but the police ascertained his identity.

Helsinki the police have completed the MP Juha Sipilä investigation of the (central) attack. The matter has been investigated as an assault.

Sipilä was crossing the road when the opponent hit him with his fists.

“We found the suspect based on the police’s own investigations. The suspect has been questioned, ”says the Director of Investigation, the Criminal Commissioner Juhani Vuorisalo.

The investigation did not reveal any specific reason for the assault. The suspect had identified Sipilä at the traffic lights and apparently subjected her to violence on a whim, Vuorisalo describes.

The suspect is a middle-aged man.

“The interrogations were conducted in a good team spirit,” says Vuorisalo.

Recipient visited the former prime minister on Thursday, January 7th. The incident took place on a sheltered road next to the Parliamentary annex in the Small Parliament on Arkadiankatu.

The event was recorded on the surveillance camera.

Parliamentary Director of Security Jukka Savola described freshly that the person who had met had shoved Sipilä in the back and given oral feedback.

Police, meanwhile, said the respondent would have used fists.

The case will be transferred to prosecution during February.