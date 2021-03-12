Suspected criminal offenses A member of the Bandidos gang was imprisoned in a new drug chain linked to Niko Ranta-aho

The gang member and two other men were arrested on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Pirkanmaa a 33-year-old member of the Bandidos vest gang was arrested by the district court on Friday as part of a suspected torture of drugs Niko Ranta-aho.

The man was arrested for probable reasons on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

The man’s crimes are suspected to have taken place in Riihimäki at the turn of last year between 31 December and 12 January.

According to HS, the imprisoned man is a full member of the Bandidos gang. For example, the Central Criminal Police considers Bandidos an organized criminal group.

Pirkanmaa the district court also arrested two other men on Friday in connection with the same torture. Men aged 35 and 31 are suspected of committing two felony drug offenses between December and March.

The crimes of a 35-year-old man are suspected to have taken place in Lahti and a 31-year-old man in Tampere.

On Thursday, the central criminal police tentatively informed the district court that they were demanding the arrest of a woman as well, but for her part, the police waived their demand.

A total of ten people have been detained for the same crime since Friday’s detention decisions, some of whom have already been released.

Central Criminal Police has so far not reported what kind of serious drug offenses are suspected to be related to the tangle.

One of the suspects in the crime is Niko Ranta-aho. He was arrested in absentia in January in Pirkanmaa District Court for new criminal suspicions.

Ranta-aho was suspected at the time of two felony drug offenses last fall and aggravated tax fraud in 2016–2020.

The beach aho was then captured on the Spanish Sunshine Coast. Prior to his arrest, he had moved on social media to lead Bandido in Stockholm, among other places Jeffrey Ongin with.

Ranta-aho is also the second main accused in the large Katiska drug case, which is still pending before the Helsinki District Court.

The 31-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, is also one of the defendants in the Katiska case. Some of Katiska’s other defendants have also been imprisoned in a new drug case.

Ranta-aho has acknowledged its role in the Katiska case in the Helsinki District Court, although it has not spoken openly about all people involved in drugs and doping.

The Helsinki District Court released him from waiting for a verdict last summer because the chances of messing up the investigation had been significantly reduced by law.

Ranta-aho’s new drug crime suspicions date back to the post-release period.