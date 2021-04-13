Suspected criminal offenses A man stabbed his ex-wife and his friend at a family reunion in The Hague – Police investigation has been standing for two years, the man fled to Iraq

Police are investigating the case as, among other things, two attempted murders. The right to prosecute murder never expires, so the investigation may stand still for decades to come.

In March The 2019 family reunion in The Hague got a shocking end when the children’s father suspected of stabbing his ex-wife and his friend. The family’s three children were also injured in the situation.

The investigation of the crime is badly in place, as the suspected perpetrator apparently fled Finland quickly after the act.

“It hasn’t really progressed anywhere. The means are quite limited, ”says the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Tommi Lehtonen About the Helsinki police.

According to the latest information, the stabbing was suspected Hayder Abduljantar Al-Hmedavi is still in Iraq, where he fled after the suspected act.

Helsinki police are investigating the incident as two attempted killings and three aggravated assault attempts, as well as an illegal threat. The man’s brother has also been suspected of involvement in the planning of the death.

After the incident, the victim of the stabbing applied for a restraining order against her ex-husband’s brother. According to the documents of the Court of Appeal, the case is based on so-called honor-related violence.

With the police there is hardly anything to do as long as the crime suspect is still staying in Iraq. It is very unlikely that the state would order his extradition to Finland. The man has been the subject of a European arrest warrant.

According to Lehtonen, the hands of the police are tied for advancing the investigation until the suspect is not reached.

In March, police closed an investigation into the suspect’s protection of the offender, which involved stabbing a suspect in assisting on his escape. The right to prosecute a criminal title had time to expire in two years.

Since the right to prosecute murder will never expire, the investigation into attempted murder will also remain open until the suspect is either reached or dies.

“Yes, it will still be open even after 50 years. If we were not lucky now, we would reach this suspect, ”says Lehtonen.