Suspected criminal offenses A man in his forties was imprisoned on suspicion of murder in Kallio, Helsinki, a woman in his thirties had already been imprisoned

Helsinki The district court arrested a man in his forties on Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the Kallio district of Helsinki. A 30-year-old woman was already arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder.

Helsinki police announced on Monday that they suspected the murder in the Kallio housing unit on the night of Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3.

Case came to the attention of the emergency center, which informed police of the dead man found in the dormitory. Police described the manner in which the suspected crime was committed as particularly brutal and cruel, but for investigative reasons did not say further.

“The act may be based on the use of drugs, but the police are investigating the motive for the suspected act,” said the director of investigation, Petri Rainiala in the bulletin.