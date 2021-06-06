Suspected criminal offenses A family death suspected in Rauma, according to police, the perpetrator reported the violence

After going to the scene, the police found the person killed.

In Rauma one person has died in domestic violence, says the police in southwestern Finland.

The emergency center was informed of the violence in a detached house in Rauma on the night between Saturday and Sunday. According to the police, the perpetrator called the emergency center himself.

After going to the scene, the police found the person killed. Police have not provided details of the victim or perpetrator, but police said both were residents of the house and it is a case of domestic violence.

The perpetrator is suspected of murder.