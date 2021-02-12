Suspected criminal offenses A customs school teacher is not charged with smuggling snus

According to the prosecutor, there is no evidence that the woman knew about the snuff cargo in her husband’s bag.

Customs School a woman who has worked as a teacher will not be charged with smuggling snus. The woman was suspected of smuggling and aggravated tax fraud.

Customs caught the woman and this spouse in April 2019 in Tornio while they were returning from Sweden. A total of 13 pounds of snuff was found in the couple’s car.

Woman said during interrogations that the man had been on the Swedish side alone in a snuff shop. The man uses snus, and the woman said he stressed that extra snus should not be brought.

The man said the same way during the interrogations.

The couple were questioned immediately after the arrest, so at least after that, they didn’t have a chance to agree on a report.

For this reason, the prosecutor considered that there was no evidence of the woman’s guilt and dismissed the charge.

The woman is no longer working for Customs.