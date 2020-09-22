Upgrade
Suspected criminal offenses A child under the age of 15 is suspected of being robbed by three young people in Mikkeli

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 22, 2020
in World
0

According to police, the youth trio belonged to a car company that had already tried to rob a man with a knife earlier that evening.

Under A 15-year-old child is suspected of being robbed by three young people under the age of 18 in Mikkeli on Sunday, September 13, police inform. The suspected act took place more than a week ago on Sunday at 8.30pm in the vicinity of the harbor playground. Mikkeli police are investigating the matter as a suspected aggravated robbery.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the trio belonged to a car company that had already tried to rob a man who had been jogging in the Urpola district on Setrikatu earlier that evening.

Police arrested a total of five people for the cases, but no one has been arrested for the case.

A preliminary investigation revealed on Tuesday that at the time of the suspected robbery of a child under the age of 15, a car had been parked in the parking lot from which the robbery situation could possibly be seen. The police ask those who may have been in the car or others who were present to report their findings by e-mail to [email protected]

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

