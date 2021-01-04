Suspected criminal offenses A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back in Myllypuro, Helsinki, a 15-year-old is suspected of attempted murder

The suspected stabber had been in the victim’s apartment. The victim is currently being hospitalized for his life-threatening injuries.

Helsinki In Myllypuro, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene because of the noise of the apartment, and a stabbed boy was found in the apartment. The stab is suspected of being a 15-year-old boy who was a guest in the apartment and was caught in another apartment he had left to leave.

The victim is currently being hospitalized for his life-threatening injuries.

Victim initially told police the perpetrators were men unknown to 3-5 victims whom the victim had encountered outdoors. However, no indications of stabbing were found at the scene. Further investigations revealed that the scene was an apartment occupied by the victim.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation is in the early stages, so the reason for the stabbing is unknown.

Police are investigating the matter as an attempted murder.