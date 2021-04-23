Suspected criminal offenses A 16-year-old boy suspected of being stabbed at Helsinki Central Station has been arrested

The victim of the stabbing was 24 years old.

Helsinki A 16-year-old boy suspected of being stabbed at the main railway station has been imprisoned in the Helsinki District Court. He was arrested for probable reasons on suspicion of murder.

The stabbing took place on Monday night. According to police, the situation at the main railway station originated from a mouthful between the two parties, which turned into a fight. The victim of the stabbing was 24 years old.

The case must be filed by June 18th.