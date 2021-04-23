Saturday, April 24, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses A 16-year-old boy suspected of being stabbed at Helsinki Central Station has been arrested

by admin
April 23, 2021
in World
0

The victim of the stabbing was 24 years old.

Helsinki A 16-year-old boy suspected of being stabbed at the main railway station has been imprisoned in the Helsinki District Court. He was arrested for probable reasons on suspicion of murder.

The stabbing took place on Monday night. According to police, the situation at the main railway station originated from a mouthful between the two parties, which turned into a fight. The victim of the stabbing was 24 years old.

The case must be filed by June 18th.

.
#Suspected #criminal #offenses #16yearold #boy #suspected #stabbed #Helsinki #Central #Station #arrested

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Information about a possible change of the leader of A Just Russia - For the Truth was denied

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.