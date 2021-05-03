Suspected criminal offenses A 14-year-old suspect in Vallila’s homicide was revealed to be older – a completely exceptional turn in Finnish criminal history may be resolved in court

Experts consider the situation to be completely exceptional in Finnish criminal history.

Helsinki the police are conducting an exceptional investigation in which a young person who has previously escaped criminal responsibility is again a suspect in a homicide.

This is in Vallila last October stabbing. The man, born in 2001, died of a stabbing in connection with the robbery.

Police suspected the robbery and killing of three minors. One of them was allegedly 14 years old at the time of the act and could therefore not be held criminally liable.

At least that’s what they thought.

At the end of March happened a special twist. Evening paper reported at the time that the suspect might be older than alleged.

The information was based on a forensic age assessment study. According to Iltalehti, the boy was defined in the study as at least 16 years old.

A young person suspected of a crime has moved to Finland since birth. The data of a child born in Finland are entered in the population register immediately at the hospital.

At issue is a very exceptional situation in Finnish criminal history. None of the experts interviewed by HS recalls having encountered a similar situation in the past.

The case of other suspects in the act has already been dealt with in the district court. In February, the Helsinki District Court sentenced two 16-year-olds to long prison terms for murder and aggravated robbery.

Helsinki Police Crime Commissioner Jukka Larkio says police will continue to investigate the case in the normal way.

The suspect was interrogated as early as last fall after his arrest, and now interrogations have continued. Evidence of the crime is the same as in the record previously taken to the prosecutor.

At this stage, however, it is not clear whether a suspect can be prosecuted if he or she is found guilty of a crime.

According to Larkio, it would be good for the matter to proceed with the prosecution. It is then up to the prosecutor to decide whether there is enough evidence in the case to support the crime. In addition, the prosecutor must also show evidence of the suspect’s criminal responsibility, ie age.

Human Determining the exact age is not straightforward.

This is known to a minor expert from the Finnish Immigration Service, the Migrin Asylum Unit Suvi Asikainen.

Migri commissions several age assessment studies from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) each year. This is typically a situation where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a minor asylum seeker who has come alone is the parent he or she has reported.

Inquiries from the police, on the other hand, are less frequent, THL reports.

“The younger the subject, the more accurately his or her age can be assessed,” says THL’s forensic dentist. Mari Metsäniitty.

When the age of 16 is exceeded, the range of the study result is two years.

Age assessment research is largely based on tooth examination, as tooth development is a genetically driven process. From the development of teeth, it is highly probable that one can deduce, for example, whether a person is probably already 18 years old.

However, because the study is based on an estimate, its results do not provide accurate information about a person’s age. For this reason, the results of the study refer to the probable age of the person. It remains for the Authority to consider how binding the examination certificate is.

Provided a new investigation in due course proceeds to the prosecutor and it is decided to prosecute the matter, the district court is facing a completely new kind of challenge.

“According to the law, the perpetrator must be over the age of responsibility, ie must have reached the age of 15 and be found guilty in order to be convicted of a crime,” says the district judge Petra Spring.

Nor does the law comment on the assessment of age, but only states the age limit of 15 years.

When the district court assesses the perpetrator’s guilt, a state of mind is often commissioned. At that time, the experts conduct investigations and produce a statement to the court, on the basis of which the judge assesses the accused’s ability to understand his or her actions. A person who is not guilty cannot be punished.

There is no similar established practice for assessing age in criminal proceedings.

Age could possibly be assessed in court in the same way as other evidence. However, this also leaves open the interpretation that the age of the suspect should not be left to a considerable doubt, but should be able to appear conclusively.

“From this perspective of the criminal judge, I might not dare to convict if there was an opportunity for a minor,” Spring says.

The question of determining the age of criminal responsibility is, from a legal point of view, complex and there are no direct answers to it, at least not yet.

“We have one of the oldest and most efficient population registers in the world in Finland. These are new challenges that we don’t yet know how to take a stand on, ”Spring says.