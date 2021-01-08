Suspected criminal offenses 16-year-olds suspected of Koskela’s murder have been in pre-trial detention for a month – The motive is unclear to the perpetrators, police say

According to Professor Matti Tolvanen, such a long pre-trial detention of minors is exceptional.

8.1. 11:58

Helsinki the police will continue to investigate the suspected homicide in Koskela within a strict timeframe.

Charges against three 16-year-old suspects must be filed by 5 February. For young people, schedule pressures are particularly severe, as criminal cases involving young people are always dealt with in a hurry.

Criminal Inspector Jari Kosken according to which the investigation is currently continuing in the normal way.

“We try to find out the details and refine the events of the evening,” Koski says.

The motive for the act is also still in the dark. According to Kosken, the reasons behind the suspected murder are unclear to all parties.

Police arrested young people suspected of murder three days after the incident.

The suspects were arrested on December 10 and have been in pre-trial detention ever since. One of the detainees applied relief under Christmas, but the district court upheld the detention.

Professor of Criminal and Procedural Law at the University of Eastern Finland Matti Tolvanen describes the situation as exceptional.

“Already by law, there must be special grounds for a minor to be imprisoned.”

In this case, the criminal title favors imprisonment, according to Tolvanen. The severity of the coercive measures must be proportionate to what is to be expected.

“A suspicion of a crime is the most severe possible. No murder can be sentenced to anything other than absolute imprisonment. It is quite understandable that this is the case in this case, ”says Tolvanen.

Murder sentenced to the most severe penalty under Finnish criminal law, ie life imprisonment. However, a minor cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment, but instead to a suspended sentence of 2 to 12 years in prison.

This scale of punishment and the seriousness of the criminal suspicion are considered by the district court when deciding on pre-trial detention.

While the pre-trial investigation is still pending, there are more compelling reasons for the detention, as the investigation must be secured.

“The place for a new consideration will come when the preliminary investigation is completed. Then the district court must consider the seriousness of the criminal suspicion in relation to the age of the young people, ”says Tolvanen.

Typically, in such serious crimes, pre-trial detention is continued at least until the charge is brought or until the district court has given its verdict.

Suspects can apply for release from pre-trial detention every two weeks. One of the suspected boys asked for this before Christmas, but the district court ended up holding the boy in custody. Since then, none of the suspects have applied and, according to their assistants, are seeking release.

16 years old the boy’s suspected murder shocked the whole of Finland in early December. Police have been exceptionally open during the investigation due to the social significance of the case.

Police have said that bullying and ‘humiliating traits’. The victim had been bullied for a long time before the homicide.

According to Kosken, the police view is that the death of the victim was not due to injury.

“This is being investigated under the title of murder, not as a death penalty. The perception of the police is that it was not an injury ”.

Police have said in the past that they suspect the boys had worked together, however, that different people have done different things.

The suspects also videotaped the victim’s humiliation and violent treatment.