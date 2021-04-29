Suspected criminal offenses 15 young people arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and robbery in Helsinki, police investigate other similar cases

The number of previous detainees was ten.

In Helsinki Fifteen people are now in custody for the aggravated robbery and assault in Little Huopalahti at the end of March. Some of the detainees are also suspected of firearms offenses.

He told me about it first Yle. Director of Investigation, Criminal Inspector Jari Koski The Helsinki police confirm the number of detainees to HS.

According to Kosken, the prisoners were born in the late 1990s.

Emergency center received a notification on Saturday, March 27, that a large group of men were raging and disturbing Little Huopalahti. A moment later, it was reported to the emergency center that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed at the scene and a minor boy had been kicked and beaten with a baseball bat.

Three cars left the scene and were stopped by police on Mannerheimintie. Ten people were arrested from the vehicles.

The group of arrested men had left on Vantaa on Saturday, where they had bought several baseball bats.

The men drove to Little Huopalahti, where, according to a preliminary investigation, about 10–15 men attacked a minor and an adult plaintiff.

Police confiscated several baseball bats, two jungle knives, other steel weapons and a firearm.

Kosken according to that weekend there were several factions on the move with different weapons with them.

“We’ve been wondering if there was a conflict between different gangs here.”

According to Koski, the police have other suspicions about similar crimes that are repeated in the same pattern: the car is stopped next to the victim, many people come out of the car at once, the victim is robbed or beaten, and finally they run away.

“We have such doubts in the investigation as part of the investigation of this case. These are still preliminary studies, ”says Koski.

Police are now investigating the involvement of the 15 young people in custody in other similar suspected crimes. In other suspected cases, the criminal records are still open, and police have no information as to whether it was robbery or mere assault.

Police has heard all the suspects in the Pikku Huopalahti case on several occasions. The investigation of the case continues.

“There may be an idea here that when there is a big mass, it is difficult for the authorities to find out what has happened. But that is not the case, we will do everything we can do to clear the case. ”