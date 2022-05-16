Suspected criminal offenses 12-year-old boy suspected of attempting murder of little sister – Criminologist describes case rare

According to the criminologist, the homicides committed by young people or their attempts are rare both in Finland and internationally.

Eastern Uusimaa police are investigating an exceptional suspicion of a crime in which a 12-year-old boy is suspected of attempting to murder his five-year-old little sister.

According to the police, the act has features of plannedness and special cruelty and brutality. The boy is suspected of attacking his sister with a blade gun at night in an apartment in Eastern Uusimaa.

The case was reported for the first time on Friday MTV.

Director of Investigation Tero Tyynelä The police of Eastern Uusimaa confirm the information about what happened. The suspected assassination attempt took place in April, but Pacific does not want to specify the date or location. In his decision, he invokes the privacy of the family.

“On a general level, this is worth discussing, but in connection with the event itself, there is no reason to raise the family to good standing.”

Teon backgrounds police have told the public little.

According to Calm, the boy has experienced that his parents do not value him like a little sister. It is possible that there is more to the case.

Suspicion of a juvenile delinquency is rare, but not unheard of. According to Statistics Finland’s statistics, people under the age of 15 have been suspected of homicide or their attempts almost twenty times since 2010.

“These aren’t quite commonplace now,” Tyynelä describes.

Finland by law, children under the age of 15 are not criminally liable. This means that even if they commit a crime, the matter will not be taken to court.

However, the age of the police suspect does not completely change things. The crime is investigated even if the act does not proceed to a conviction. However, a juvenile suspect brings changes to the process, as under-15s, for example, cannot be imprisoned.

The decision on the placement of minors in such a situation is made by other authorities, ie in practice child protection.

Children under the age of 15 cannot be convicted of a crime, but they are still liable for damages, Tyynelä reminds.

Criminologist According to him, the homicides committed by young people or their attempts are rare both in Finland and internationally. So rare that it is difficult to investigate regularities.

“Statistical data on these cases is not really collected because the acts are so rare. Fortunately, this can be said, ”says the postdoctoral researcher at the Academy of Finland Markus Kaakinen Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy, University of Helsinki.

According to Kaakinen, it is common for youth violence for perpetrators and victims to know each other and come from the same circle of life. Risk factors that have accumulated are also often found in the background of youth violence.

“Such as early onset of antisocial behavior, family-related social problems, difficulties in school, early substance use. The perpetrators of serious violence usually have several different risk factors behind them, ”says Kaakinen.

“But not in all cases. There may be very different reasons for an individual case. ”

His according to him, the violent behavior of young people has decreased over the last 25 years: an ever smaller proportion of young people commit and experience violence.

“But in recent years, it has been seen that suspicions of violent crime among those under the age of 15 have turned up a bit. It has been wondered why it is, ”says Kaakinen.

“It’s hard to say to what extent it is due to an increase in violence against young people under the age of 15 and to what extent it is due to it becoming better known to the police.”