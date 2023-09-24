Three men of Mexican origin and an American woman were arrested on US Hwy 57 East in The Pryor, Texas, indicted on charges of human smugglingreported local authorities.

The three men and the woman They were traveling in a Dodge 1500 truck, when they were detained by agents of the state forces of the state of Texas.

The arrest occurred when the agents asked the people for their papers, however, the 3 Mexican subjects They could not prove their legal stay in USA.

The 3 men and the womanwere handed over to the border patrol and the driver detained on charges of human smuggling.

Mexicans commit 23% of federal crimes in the US

The Mexicans They are implicated in a staggering 23 percent of federal crimes recorded in the United States, revealing a disturbing statistic within American society.

Federal crimes, which are considered especially serious in American society, include drug and human trafficking, crimes that stand out in this category.

An investigation by the National Criminal Justice Archive and the United States Sentencing Commission shows that more than 13,000 Mexicans were sentenced for federal crimes between 2020 and 2021, with young men, for the most part, being the most affected.

Of the notable cases, more than 10,000 Mexicans were charged and punished for immigration crimes, while almost 1,934 others faced sentences for drug trafficking, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, and only 183 Mexicans were charged with crimes related to transportation. of weapons.

Some shocking cases include the transportation of migrants in inhumane and deadly conditions, such as the case of José Luis Ramos, and the cruel incident of Neil Edwin Valera, a pollero from Tijuana sentenced for the death of Chinese immigrants, among others.

It is worth mentioning that the state of Texas accumulates the largest number of Mexicans prosecuted for federal crimes. Its extensive border makes it a critical point for migrants, drugs and weapons.