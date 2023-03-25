WBecause he deliberately hit a police officer, a suspected Reich citizen in Baden-Württemberg has been sentenced to ten years in prison. The Higher Regional Court (OLG) Stuttgart found the 62-year-old Manfred J. guilty of attempted murder on Friday. He also has to pay 30,000 euros in damages to the officials and compensate them for all further damage.

The accused accepted significant injuries and the possible death of the police officer “in order to assert his ideological convictions,” the verdict said. The 62-year-old has become increasingly radicalized since 2017, rejecting the Federal Republic of Germany and thus also the Basic Law and the applicable legal system. The defendant described police officers as “terrorists” and “combatants”, he said he had the right to “eliminate them with impunity”.

With its verdict, the Higher Regional Court followed the demands of the federal prosecutor, who had accused the man. The presumed citizen of the Reich fled several times from police checks in the Baden-Württemberg district of Lörrach in February last year and finally hit the officer head-on with his car. When the policeman was lying on the hood, J. is said to have accelerated again. Finally, he steered his car to the side, whereupon the policeman fell onto the road and seriously injured his head.

Even a good two dozen shots from other officers at the fugitive’s car, who was hit in the upper arm, could not stop him at first. Only another police patrol succeeded in arresting the intoxicated and unfit driver. The police officer suffered traumatic brain injury and fractures. According to the court, he is still unable to work due to the post-traumatic stress disorder he suffered.

In the defendant’s house, evidence was found that he belonged to the Reich citizens. In 2020 and 2021, he reportedly armed himself with crossbows and a pepper spray gun. Last year, the man saved ten cartridges for a pistol. In addition, two years ago he attacked a saleswoman because she did not want to sell him any drinks because he did not have a corona mask.

Reich citizens deny the existence of the Federal Republic and do not recognize state authorities such as the police or courts. The verdict, which was issued for attempted murder as well as dangerous bodily harm, dangerous interference with traffic and assault on law enforcement officials, is not final.