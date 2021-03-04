NAfter the AfD was classified as a suspected right-wing extremist case by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, federal spokesman Jörg Meuthen opposed the view that civil servants who are AfD members should fear consequences for their employment.

“Officials who are members of our party have no immediate legal consequences to fear because of the reclassification,” Meuthen told the FAZ. Only in security-relevant areas, such as the police or the armed forces, could it be different.

Meuthen responded to statements by the Berlin constitutional lawyer Ulrich Battis. Officials would have to “dress warmer now”, Battis had told the editorial network Germany (RND). For example, teachers who would promote the AfD could be prosecuted. When it comes to new hires, too, “you should take a particularly close look,” said Battis.

Unfavorable membership

AfD membership is certainly not advantageous with such attitudes, Meuthen admitted. “But that was no different even before the new classification.” The AfD boss himself had warned in the past that an observation by the constitution protection would make it more difficult for officials to get involved in the AfD.

Politicians from the CDU and FDP campaigned among AfD members to turn their backs on the party. The CDU politician Roderich Kiesewetter told the RND that the AfD members “should consider whether they still want to be a member”. The FDP politician Michael Theurer called on all AfD members in the Bundestag on Thursday to “leave the party”. In return, Meuthen said he wanted to ask conservative members of the Union parties “whether they want to remain in the CDU or CSU in view of an emerging coalition between the Union and the Greens”.