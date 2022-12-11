A Libyan accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am plane over Lockerbie, Scotland 34 years ago, is in a US jail.

That reports the BBC based on the Scottish authorities. He is supposed to be tried in the US.

The disaster killed 270 people, many of them Americans. The United States charged this Abu Agila Masud two years ago because he claimed to have played a key role in the December 21, 1988 bombing. The suspect is a Libyan intelligence officer. Last month it was reported that Masud had been kidnapped by a Libyan militia. That fueled speculation that he would be handed over to the US to stand trial there, according to the British broadcaster.

In 2001, a special Scottish court, sitting in the Netherlands, sentenced Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi to life imprisonment for the attack. He is said to have collaborated with others, but they have never been identified. Al-Megrahi was released in 2009 because he was suffering from cancer. He died in Libya in 2012.

On the way to New York

The Pan Am flight was on its way from London to New York in 1988 when the bomb exploded. All 259 passengers and crew were killed. In Lockerbie, another 11 people died after wreckage destroyed their homes.

