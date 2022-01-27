Culiacán, Sinaloa.- After a few days in the hospital due to gunshot wounds, Juan “N”, allegedly responsible for a bank robbery where a man, a protection service officer, died during the confrontation to prevent the robbery in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The authorities confirmed that he will be transferred to the prison facilities (Cereso) in the Aguaruto union, where he will await the corresponding preliminary hearing by the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office.

The alleged assailant was identified as Juan, 31 years old, and residing in the Los Pinos neighborhood in the city of Culiacán, who is accused of the crime of attempted murder.

At the moment the competent authority awaits his arrival at the prison to begin the proceedings against the accused.