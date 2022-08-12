A suspected thief was rescued from a self-dug tunnel in the Italian capital Rome yesterday. Perhaps it was intended to rob a bank together with accomplices. The tunnel collapsed, leaving the man trapped for eight hours. He was freed and taken to hospital. This has been confirmed by the Italian military police, the carabinieri.
