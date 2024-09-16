Suspected assassination attempt | The suspect didn’t even fire a shot – Authorities shared new information about Trump’s suspected assassination attempt

Suspected assassination attempt|The FBI said on Monday that it is still investigating whether the suspect in the possible assassination attempt acted alone.

of the United States the federal police, the FBI, the secret service and the local police held a press conference for the Republican presidential candidate late Monday evening Finnish time to Donald Trump about the suspected assassination attempt.

Head of the Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr. said that there was no suspicion of a possible assassination attempt With Ryan Wesley Routh had direct line of sight to Trump. According to Rowe, the suspect never fired a shot.

It has previously been reported that a Secret Service agent or agents fired shots at Routh.

In the investigation of the case, the authorities have interviewed Routh’s family members and friends, as well as seven eyewitnesses. The FBI has also reviewed Routh’s social media posts and search history.

The FBI said it is still investigating whether Routh acted alone in the case.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden it was reported early on Tuesday Finnish time that he had a conversation with Trump.

White House spokesman by Biden and Trump had a warm conversation and Trump thanked Biden for the call. Biden had expressed his relief that the former president was safe.

for CNN in the statement Trump said the call was “very nice”. He said he had talked with Biden about the protection offered by the Secret Service.

Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. said at a news conference Monday that Biden had ordered top-level protection for Trump and the Democratic presidential nominee Terrible for Harris after the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.

Trump commented on the events earlier on Monday For Fox News blaming the incident on the “rhetoric” of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Ryan Wesley Routh had been hiding in the bushes on the outskirts of the golf course, where he had escaped Secret Service agents. Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the suspect may have been hiding near the golf course for up to 12 hours.

Authorities confirmed that a Gopro digital camera, two backpacks filled with ceramic tiles, a loaded SKS-style rifle with a scope and a black plastic bag containing food were found at the scene. The gun’s serial number had been destroyed.

Routh, who was arrested by the police, is charged with at least two firearms offences. A detention hearing related to the crimes will be held on September 23, according to CNN.

The suspected assassination attempt took place in Florida on Sunday afternoon local time while Trump was playing golf.