A suspect has turned himself in to the police. © Sascha Thelen/dpa

There is another explosion in Cologne. A few hours later, a suspect turns himself in and another is being sought.

Cologne – After the latest explosion in Cologne, a suspect has turned himself in. This was announced by the police and public prosecutor. Based on initial investigations, suspicions were raised this morning against a man who had links to the burnt-out café. During the ongoing manhunt, the accused turned himself in to the police accompanied by his lawyer.

A second suspected suspect is also being sought. A large-scale police operation is currently underway in a garden area in the west of Cologne. According to dpa information, investigators are searching for the fugitive there.

According to initial findings from the police and public prosecutor’s office, the explosion at the café in the Pesch district is not connected to the explosions of the past few weeks. dpa