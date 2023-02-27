Minh V. (49), one of the most wanted criminals in the Netherlands for a month, confessed to the murder of his former mother-in-law and the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend immediately after his arrest. In his own words, he was not on the run to avoid punishment. “He wanted to leave money for his ex-girlfriend Anneke,” says his lawyer. “He needed time for that.”

