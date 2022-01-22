Police in Ecuador have identified the alleged killer of the Dutch tourist. The Dutchman (55) was shot dead on Wednesday evening while attempting to rob him in a bar in Guayaquil.











The suspect is Marcos Rosero alias Chucky, an acquaintance of the police and judiciary in the port city in southwestern Ecuador. He lives in a difficult to access area near the scene of the drama, the police confirmed after reporting by local media. “Police have repeatedly detained him in recent years and he has been in court five times. Three times for theft, once for drug trafficking and once for tax evasion,” said Commander Fausto Buenaño of Police Zone 8.

Marcos Rosero was last arrested on November 16. Petty criminals like him have little to fear from the judicial authorities, according to the police chief. “The police are arresting people like him, but because it concerns thefts and other minor offenses, the judge acquits them or imposes an alternative punishment on them. As a result, they are quickly outside again and can continue stealing. They pose a danger because they act under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Buenaño said he regretted the turn of events and called for an urgent reform of the Ecuadorian Criminal Code (COIP) with tougher penalties. Criminals know that the current criminal law is made for them, not good people. This allows them to walk around peacefully.” See also Nahyan bin Mubarak: We have a deep history and continuous cooperation in Saudi Arabia

Fear

Residents of Santa Ana Hill, with a lighthouse as a tourist attraction, all know “Chucky,” according to Buenaño, because he hangs out and operates nearby. “Even his family is tired of him because he keeps getting them in trouble. Two aunts have left the neighborhood for fear of their cousin. They say he uses drugs and steals to buy the narcotics.”



Quote

Even his family is tired of him for getting them in trouble again and again Fausto Buenaño, Commander Police Zone 8

According to him, the police and the Public Prosecution Service are working on an arrest warrant in order to arrest the alleged killer as soon as possible. “If he had been convicted after his latest offence, we would not be mourning the death of the Dutch tourist now,” said commander Fausto Buenaño.

wallet girlfriend

The 55-year-old man from Amstelveen was in a bar called El Faro del Cerro on Wednesday evening around 9 p.m.. The catering facility is located next to the 355th step of the 44-step staircase to the Guayaquil Lighthouse. The Dutchman was in the company of an Ecuadorian living in Germany, with whom he had flown to her homeland to get to know each other, local media report based on police sources.

The couple had just ordered drinks when Marcos Rosero and his accomplice Carlos Acosta entered the bar. They forced the handful of customers to hand over their mobile phones and wallets, a local resident who wants to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals told the newspaper. express. ,,As they approached the Dutchman’s table, he got up and threw his girlfriend’s wallet elsewhere. That is why he would have been shot,” said the local resident. The victim’s girlfriend confirmed this version in an initial statement to the police, according to the newspaper.

Violence

According to the newspaper, the violent death of the Dutchman is already the 63rd case this month in police zone 8 to which Guayaquil belongs. Also among the victims is a policeman who was shot dead when he prevented a criminal from committing an armed robbery at a company.

Residents wonder how many more victims will have to fall before the authorities take a stand against the crime. The National Tourism Federation fears that tourists will stay away if security in areas with attractions, such as the lighthouse, is not put in place soon.

In Ecuador, things have been restless for some time due to increasing gun violence. In October, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in the country. “On the streets of Ecuador, there is only one enemy: drug trafficking,” the president said in a TV speech at the time. “Ecuador is going through a period of uncertainty, an uncertainty caused by several factors, including drug trafficking.” He stressed that the country needs “stronger, more solid” armed forces.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: