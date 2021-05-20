In Dänischenhagen in Schleswig-Holstein, the fatal shots at two people caused a stir, and a suspect turned himself on Wednesday evening. Now the police have found a third body.

NAfter the fatal shots at two people in Dänischenhagen near Kiel, the police found another dead person during the night. In the city of Kiel, a third body with gunshot wounds was found in a house in another district, said Chief Prosecutor Michael Bimler on Thursday the German Press Agency. The dead come from the personal environment of the alleged perpetrator.

On Wednesday, the police found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man in a semi-detached house in Dänischenhagen a few kilometers north of Kiel. The suspect turned himself in to the police in Hamburg that night. The 47-year-old suspect is the woman’s husband, who lives separately. He was transferred to Kiel that night and will be brought before a judge during the day, Bimler said.

Whether the two dead people found first were a couple was initially unclear, as a police spokesman said. “The two are very well acquainted with each other. But we don’t know whether they were a couple. ”The police and the public prosecutor’s office are also continuing to investigate the motive and background.