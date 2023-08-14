Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 16:08

A 19-year-old man was arrested after stealing a military policeman’s motorcycle and being hit by another vehicle, on Thursday, 10, in the Morumbi region, south of São Paulo. Before this accident, the suspect had already crashed the vehicle he was driving into another car. According to the Military Police, during the chase, in an attempt to avoid being caught in the act of drug trafficking, the suspect threw tablets with crack paste down the street.

The PM claims that the suspect caught the attention of a team that was patrolling on Avenida Juscelino Kubiteschek for making sudden maneuvers between the cars. Police officers tried to approach the pilot, but he managed to escape and was pursued. On Avenida Morumbi, the suspect crashed into a parked car, abandoned the motorcycle and continued on foot.

Cameras caught when the man entered a gas station, saw an agent’s motorcycle parked and tried to flee again. He ended up being hit by another vehicle when leaving the scene on the stolen motorcycle.

The suspect was immobilized by the police and detained, informs the secretariat. The drug, collected by the police, weighed more than three kilos. The boy was taken to the 34th Police District (Vila Sônia) and charged with resisting arrest, theft and drug trafficking.