The suspect (27) who fled to Germany in the fatal stabbing in Leeuwarden in which a 21-year-old American student was killed in early March will be handed over to the Netherlands today – if everything goes according to plan.

The Public Prosecution Service in Oldenburg confirms to this site that a 27-year-old Dutchman is being transferred who is suspected of a fatal crime in Leeuwarden. The time of the surrender is unknown to her. “The transfer is planned for today, but the execution rests with the police,” said prosecutor Carolin Castagna.

Thomas R. (27) from Leek, Groningen, fled after the drama in the night of Saturday 5 to Sunday 6 March, but was arrested around 5 a.m. near Leer after the German police hit a car driven by him on the track had come. He is suspected of involvement in the fatal stabbing incident in the hours before. His badly shaken parents immediately called the police after being called by their son shortly after the incident.

At 03:36 that night, the police in Leeuwarden received a report of a fire in a house on Tweebaksmarkt. It turned out to be a small fire, which the fire brigade was able to extinguish quickly. In the house, officers found a deceased woman and a seriously injured roommate (30).

Later, a 25-year-old inmate, who was also injured, reported to an ambulance. The fatal victim turned out to be 21-year-old Mieke Oort, an American student with Dutch ancestors from Winchester (Massachusetts). She has been studying at NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences in the Frisian capital since 2020.

The alleged perpetrator and his later victim had met through dating app Tinder. Then they met in real life. R. then turned out to be a stalker and even secretly installed a tracker on her bicycle, so that he could always see where Mieke was. She didn't tell much about it, not even to friends. "And I didn't pay close attention to what she did say. I now have to live with that forever," her father Michael told this site. He is assisted in the Netherlands by victim lawyer Sébas Diekstra.

The suspect would have acted out of jealousy because Mieke often met a friend. “She didn’t want to go on with him,” the friend told the Leeuwarder Courant and Heart of the Netherlands† “Because he couldn’t stomach that, he stalked her for a while. And out of jealousy he has now done this.”

