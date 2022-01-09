updateThe 36-year-old Mourad O. from Utrecht, who was arrested on Thursday after an incident involving the high-security transport of crime reporter John van den Heuvel, was released today by order of the public prosecutor. The man remains formally a suspect, but there is insufficient evidence to hold him longer. The suspicious situation that arose, for the time being, seems to be a coincidence.



Raymond Boere, Yelle Tieleman and Victor Schildkamp



09-01-22, 15:45











Mourad O. had stated to the police that he did not know that it was the crime journalist when he drove on the A2 just behind the secured Van den Heuvel. A balaclava and several telephones were found in his car, but Wim de Bruin, spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service, does not want to say anything about it. “It seems that the situation is a coincidence.” The Public Prosecution Service will continue to investigate the matter.

Mourad’s lawyer Veerle Hammerstein speaks of a very bad mistake. ,,I find it hard to accept that this can happen to you as a Moroccan boy with a criminal record. Especially because on Thursday after his arrest, he immediately provided all possible information to prove that he is innocent.”

Balaclava is for work

John van den Heuvel reported on Saturday that a balaclava was found in O.’s car and a crypto telephone that is often used by criminals. According to lawyer Hammerstein, the latter is absolutely not true. He had two normal phones with him: a business phone and a private phone. He did have a balaclava with him, which he kept in his lunch box, according to the lawyer. ,,He is a mechanic and had just worked in crawl spaces. He uses a balaclava to protect his face.”

Hammerstein can imagine that her client’s hurried driving style would have caught the attention of John van den Heuvel’s security guards if anything had happened in Amsterdam. O. entered the A2 at high speed from the A9, but at the start of the section control near Vinkeveen, he was driving at the indicated speed. He didn’t know he was close to John van den Heuvel’s car, he says.

Name dragged through the mud

O. immediately went to the side after the police stop sign just after Breukelen. “Anyone else with a balaclava in his car and a plausible explanation for this had already been released on Thursday evening, but because my client has a criminal record, he has ended up in a situation that he absolutely did not want to get into. His name and that of his company have been dragged through the mud. We fully intend to take legal action against this.”

The A2 highway was closed in both directions between Breukelen and Maarssen because of the police action. © ANP



John van den Heuvel says in a response that he has been informed about the release and that he has been informed that there is insufficient evidence, but that the investigation is continuing. “I await further developments.”

Van den Heuvel, who is being secured in connection with his work for De Telegraaf, among others, said in the TV program on Saturday. RTL Boulevard that it looked like he had been chased by motor scooters and possibly a second fast car for a while. “The impression with my security officers was that we were already being followed from Amsterdam by two motor scooters,” said Van den Heuvel.

A fast car came along, then possibly another, the crime reporter said. Even after it was indicated that a distance had to be kept, the car continued to drive hard behind them, according to Van den Heuvel. He was then rushed to the nearby building of the National Police Unit in Driebergen. He was very shocked, he said. “The things found in the car and the background of the suspect are not very reassuring.”

Marengo case

O. is no stranger to the police. In the spring of 2021, O. was interrogated as a witness in the Marengo case. He was summoned because suspect Mohamed el A. (of, among other things, the liquidation of Ranko Scekic in 2016) had made a detailed statement that he hoped Mourad O. would (partly) confirm. That did not happen, because O. invoked his ‘non-disclosure’ and remained silent.

Mourad O. knows several players in the periphery around Ridouan Taghi, but it is still unclear whether he played a serious role in the environment around him.

He also has a legal company to his name, in the Utrecht neighborhood Ondiep. This company installs charging stations for electric vehicles. His surroundings say they cannot imagine that he would want to harm John van den Heuvel and think that he was ‘dumb tailgating’, says an insider.

Mourad O.’s latest conviction was for allegedly robbing a cannabis farm. Much longer ago, he once sat in a car that was linked to a serious crime. In 2007, he was jailed for four years for stabbing someone with a knife after a fight.

