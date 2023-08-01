Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/01/2023 – 8:08 am Share

The police investigation points out that the suspect of having shot the Rota police officer, Erickson David da Silva, 28 years old, would be one of the new leaders of the First Command of the Capital (PCC) that emerge in Baixada Santista. ‘Deivinho’ met the faction seven years ago and allegedly received shooting lessons in one of the criminal group’s cells installed in the hills in the region.

The prosecutor of the Special Action Group for the Repression of Organized Crime (Gaeco), Silvio de Cillo Loubeh, who acted in the investigation and repression of the looting of trains in Baixada Santista, believes that the traffickers shot at the police to protect the point of traffic. “Unfortunately, this is the reality of Baixada Santista. In these places the police are always shot at.” According to him, the shooter was part of the so-called “contention” – groups of armed people who protect the trafficking point.

“This happens in Santos, at Rádio Clube; in Cubatão, in Vila Esperança and in Vila dos Pescadores; in São Vicente, in Fazendinha, Dique do Piçarro, Dique da Caixeta and Sambaiatuba; and in Guarujá, in Vila Zilda. If the police intensify operations, we will have more confrontations”, says Loubeh.

Investigations conducted in 2020 by the MP-SP showed the action of the criminal faction Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) in Baixada Santista. At the time, it was identified that drug dealer Frank Cavalcante Nobre, in addition to carrying out the function of “final registration” in the São Paulo coast region, also coordinated the PCC’s street trafficking in Amazonas. Frank was arrested in August of that year, in Cubatão, but other leaders quickly took over his post.

Some PCC leaders even come from Baixada Santista, as is the case of André Oliveira Macedo, André do Rap, one of the most wanted criminals in the state. Also on the run, but without leaving the region, is drug dealer André Luiz dos Santos, known as Keko, one of the PCC’s bridges with international trafficking.

difficulties faced

A military police station in Guarujá, who spoke to the Estadão on the condition that he not be identified, he told of the difficulties that the foreign police, sent to reinforce policing in the region, are facing.

“People here are more closed, more distrustful and supportive of each other. There are hills, mangroves, lots of ‘quebrada’. Those who do not know are exposed”, he said. According to the agent, the dead PM from Rota did not have time to get to know the region. “In that respect, I was vulnerable,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.